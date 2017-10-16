Lyon attacker and former Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid and is determined to achieve his "serious goal" of playing for Los Blancos after reviving his career with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Red Devils shelled out £31m in order to bring Depay from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but the Netherlands international failed to live up to the billing under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, who saw fit to sell him to Lyon for an initial £16m.

The 23-year-old immediately impressed under Bruno Genesio and has started the new campaign in rather productive fashion, scoring twice and providing three assists in six league starts for Lyon, who currently lie sixth in the the Ligue 1 table.

The Dutchman's resurgence has led him to dream big, and he has now set his sights on a move to Real Madrid, who were interested in him when he was at PSV. A move to the Spanish capital looks rather unlikely at this stage, but Depay is intent on achieving his lofty aims and seems to believe a switch to the Spanish capital is a distinct possibility.

"I think I'm going to Real Madrid. Yes, that's a serious goal," he told The PSV Supporter magazine, relayed by The Mirror. "What's happened so far, that's God, he helps me and brings me here.

"I had very nice times at PSV, but I wanted to reach higher goals in my career. At Lyon I'm very happy. The club is in a way comparable to PSV."

Real Madrid may have been interested in Depay a couple of seasons ago, but the emergence of Marco Asensio combined with the brilliance of Isco has quelled their need to sign an attacker. With no space for him at the Bernabeu, Depay will have to focus on performing impressively for Lyon, who are set to travel to face struggling Everton in their Europa League group stage clash at Goodison Park on Thursday (18 October).