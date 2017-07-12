Adnan Januzaj is on the verge of joining Real Sociedad after nearing the end of his term at Manchester United. He was handed a lucrative five-year contract by David Moyes in 2013 and was widely considered to be among Moyes' few hits at the club. But the Belgian has struggled to establish himself in the team under Louis van Gaal and later under Jose Mourinho.

The Daily Mail reports that the forward will leave the club for a fee in the range of £9.8m ($12.5m), having spent much of the last few seasons on loan at Sunderland and Borussia Dortmund, where he has struggled for game time. He cut an uninspiring figure at the Stadium of Light under former United boss Moyes, with the Black Cats finishing bottom of the Premier League, leading to their relegation.

The 22-year-old managed to score only once in 28 games, which was in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury. His time at Dortmund was also a mess, spending only half a season, where he did not start a single league game.

Januzaj was considered to be among United's brightest talents under Moyes, with his contract coming on the back of a two-goal blinder against Sunderland. Paris Saint-Germain were also reported to be interested while Roy Hodgson was trying his best to get the player.

His career is currently at a standstill, while the Red Devils look to bring in Ivan Perisic as a winger. A deal is likely to be penned in the coming days with the 28-year-old fairly keen to link up with Mourinho while personal terms having already been agreed between the player and the club.