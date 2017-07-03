Manchester United's academy recruitment drive continues with 16-year-old Belgian starlet Largie Ramazani becoming their latest addition of the summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the teenager has joined the Premier League giants on a an initial scholarship contract from League One club Charlton Athletic, having previously been on the books of Belgian side Anderlecht.

Ramazani, born in Burundi, has signed on for four years with the Old Trafford club, reports Het Niewsblad reporter Kristof Terreur, with the youngster pictured holding a United shirt aloft while stood outside the club's Carrington training complex.

He becomes the third young recruit at Old Trafford this summer.

16-year-old midfielder Aliou Badara Traore, formally of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy who was also looked at by Manchester City and Juventus, has also reportedly signed a deal with the club, having spent last season playing with French amateur side Sarcelles.

Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith has also joined the club's ranks, having signed a one-year scholarship deal with the option of a two-year professional contract. The 16-year-old, who signed a pre-contract in January after impressing while on trial, will be playing in Kieran McKenna's Under-18 side next season.

United have been revamping their academy over the last 12 months to close the gap on neighbours Manchester City, who have made considerable strides at that level in recent years.

With former midfielder Nicky Butt overseeing things, United secured the services of two influential City figures to help lead the charge in David Harrison and Lyndon Tomlinson, brought in to oversee academy recruitment.

Marcel Bout, the lone survivor of the Louis van Gaal administration, was retained by the club as part of the revamp, holding the role as head of global scouting. United have also enlisted the services of 50 new scouts as part of a recruitment drive which followed Jose Mourinho's appointment last summer.

IBTimes UK understands Javier Ribalta became the latest addition to that scouting team in June, leaving his role as Juventus' scouting manager to take up a role at United which will see him work in tandem with chief scout Jim Lawlor and Bout.

While there is plenty of work still being done behind the scenes, United have still made just one addition to their first-team in Victor Lindelof, with the club scheduled to jet off for their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday (9 July).