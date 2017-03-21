Legendary Scot Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the Old Trafford dugout to take charge of a Manchester United 2008 XI for Michael Carrick's testimonial in June.

Several players from United's league-and-European-Cup winning side will return for the occasion, including Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

Ferguson's side will face a Michael Carrick All-Star XI managed by Harry Redknapp that includes the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.

The testimonial will take place at Old Trafford on 4 June.

"I'm delighted Michael is getting a testimonial," Ferguson told MUTV. "It tells you Manchester United are probably the only club in England that can do that. Players do tend to stay a long time here.

"We don't have players here one minute and gone the next. If you go right back to my time, most of the players stayed 10 or even more years. I think we can be proud of that fact, being a family-type club. It encourages players to put roots down here and enjoy it."

Ferguson signed Carrick as a replacement for the departed Roy Keane from Tottenham for £18.6m in the summer of 2006.

The 35-year-old has made more than 400 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five league titles, one Champions League and one FA Cup.

Ferguson, 75, said he did not miss football management when asked about his life in retirement.

"I don't miss managing. I miss the big games of course but I made my decision and I'm enjoying it," the Scot said.

"I don't have to worry about you lads or the agents or the press conferences and having to control that press secretary of mine!

"I think the best bit [about the testimonial] will be seeing the players, to be honest with you," he went on.

"If Michael's got guarantees these great players will appear, it will be fantastic crowd as it's a real attraction."

Ferguson stepped down as United manager in 2013 after a glittering 26-year reign in which he led the club to 13 league titles and two European Cups.