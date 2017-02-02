Manchester United defender Phil Jones has played down any injury fears and said that he will be "fine in a few days." The centre-back was withdrawn early in the second half of his side's goalless draw against Hull City at Old Trafford on 1 February.

The England international was replaced by his compatriot Chris Smalling, who partnered Marcos Rojo in the heart of the back four. There were concerns whether the former Blackburn Rovers man has suffered another long-term injury after he headed to the tunnel after coming off the pitch.

"My foot's bruised but I'll be fine. It's nothing sinister, nothing serious, so hopefully in a few days I'll be fine," Jones told MUTV after 0-0 draw against Hull.

Jose Mourinho will be delighted to know that Jones' injury isn't too serious and he could be available for selection when the Red Devils make a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

Jones expressed his disappointment after United were forced to settle for another draw at home. The 24-year-old hailed Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic for keeping a clean sheet and wants his side to bounce back when they take on the Premier League winners in the next fixture.

"We needed to win tonight, especially with the results yesterday which fell in our favour," United defender explained.

"We said before the game that this was our chance to put some pressure on the teams above us. We knew that teams around us would slip up and they have done, but we couldn't capitalise on it. We're bitterly disappointed. The lads are down in the dressing room, as you'd expect."

"I think if we had scored in the first 20 minutes, then you couldn't have seen much of a way back for Hull with us 1-0 up, creating chance after chance. But we just couldn't get that goal.

"Their keeper pulled off an absolutely heroic save from Juan [Mata, in the second half]. There's nothing you can do. We've said it so many times this season that a goalkeeper has come here and been world class. But listen, it's no excuse. We needed to win the game. We've not won the game.

"All we can do now is look towards Leicester on Sunday. Thank God it comes around quickly because we can try and put things right again."