Manchester United utility man Tim Fosu-Mensah 'does not know' if he is being moulded into Antonio Valencia's understudy at Old Trafford and is solely focused on developing under "one of the best managers in the world" in Jose Mourinho.

Fosu-Mensah was deployed at wing-back as the Red Devils secured a comfortable pre-season victory over Valerenga on Sunday (30 July) and many believe the versatile Dutchman is being readied as Valencia's back-up for the upcoming campaign.

Louis van Gaal saw fit to deploy Fosu-Mensah at right-back during the dying embers of his reign at Manchester United but Mourinho decided to use Valencia over the former Ajax youth star, who started just three games in all competitions last season.

But despite being afforded next to no game-time, Fosu-Mensah is extremely 'grateful' to be working under Mourinho at Manchester United and is determined to improve and fight for a place in the Portuguese's starting line-up, whether it be at right-back, centre-half or in midfield.

Asked if he was aware of plans to make him Valencia's deputy, Fosu Mensah told Manchester United's official website."I don't know. I'm just trying to develop my game. I'm young and still have a lot to learn, but I'm learning every day.

"I'm working with one of the best managers in the world, it's something I'm grateful for and, as I say, I'm learning every day."

Fosu-Mensah has made four appearances at right-back during pre-season and could well be in contention for a starting berth against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final on 8 August. The 19-year-old managed to nullify the threat of Gareth Bale when the two sides met in the International Champions Cup earlier this summer and believes he and the rest of his United teammates are in good shape heading into the showdown in Skopje.

The Holland international also touched on Manchester United's ambitions for the upcoming campaign and believes that the Red Devils' summer transfer business could help Mourinho's side challenge for the league title.

"I'm really happy," he added. "Everyone got their minutes tonight (against Valerenga), so I think the whole team is building up to fitness and it's going really well. We've won a few games and we're working towards the game against Real Madrid next week.

"I think we're stronger than we were last season. We're working on a couple of points and we've had a couple of great additions to the squad in Romelu [Lukaku] and Victor [Lindelof]. I think we're stronger.

"That's what we're going for [the Premier League title]. We're Manchester United, so of course that's what we are going for."

Fosu-Mensah may currently be viewed as Valencia's back-up, but that all may soon change if United clinch a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier. The Ivory Coast international, believed to be rated at around €25m (£22.3m, $29.5m), is keen to leave the French capital with the Mirror reporting that he has reached an agreement with the Red Devils, who are now waiting to find out if the talented but controversial right-back can travel to England and complete the move.