Manchester United will have striker Anthony Martial available to face Swansea City in the Carabao Cup and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after avoiding a retrospective ban for an incident during the weekend defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The France international was caught by Terriers full-back Tommy Smith with a dangerous tackle in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium and appeared to react by kicking out at the former Manchester City defender.

An angry exchange between the pair followed, with referee Lee Mason showing both players yellow cards. But ESPN understand Martial will face no further action after The Football Association deemed no additional reprimand was necessary having reviewed the footage.

Any charge of violent conduct from The FA would have been accompanied by a three-game ban, but Martial has escaped meaning he is available for selection for the trip to Swansea in the EFL Cup on Tuesday [24 October] and the clash with title rivals Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday [28 October].

Martial has been included in the squad to face the Swans at the Liberty Stadium but after making his third Premier League start of the weekend it remains to be seen whether he will be retained in the starting XI for this competition.

The former Lyon and Monaco forward was withdrawn after 45 minutes of the 2-1 defeat - United's first loss since the Uefa Super Cup final loss to Real Madrid in August – and Jose Mourinho's side significantly improved during the second period.

Another player replaced during the loss at Huddersfield was defender Phil Jones, who was taken off after just 21 minutes with a quadriceps injury, but the England international has flown with the rest of the squad to south Wales for tonight's game.

Eric Bailly is also reportedly fit again after a groin strain but will miss the game as he continues his recovery. Luke Shaw has travelled having played just once this season in the last round against Burton Albion, but David de Gea and Antonio Valencia have been rested.