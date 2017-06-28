Ivan Perisic is set to reject a new contract offer from Inter Milan in order to secure a move to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has identified the 28-year-old as a summer transfer target for the Red Devils. The Portuguese tactician wants to strengthen his squad for the next season in order to help the Old Trafford club challenge for the title.

According to the Mirror, Inter are ready to offer the Croatian international a pay rise to keep him at San Siro. He has three years left on his current deal and is earning around £68,000-a-week ($87,162 per week).

Inter are ready to hand him an improved deal that will see him earn £85,000-a-week ($108,953 per week). Perisic is ready to reject Serie A outfit's new deal as he has set his sights on making a switch to the Premier League.

The attacker, who scored 11 goals and registered eight assists in 36 league appearances for Inter, wants to play under Mourinho at United. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager wants to secure the signing of the winger before the Red Devils fly to the United States for the pre-season tour on 9 July.

United are aware that Inter needs to raise €30m (£26.5m, $34.1m) before 30 June in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. They have reportedly raised €9m (£7.9m, $10.2m) from the sale of Ever Banega, who has returned to Sevilla after one season in Italy.

The Old Trafford club have already tabled €40m (£35m, $45.4m) in signing Perisic. ESPN report claims Inter will only part ways with the former Wolfsburg man if United meet their €55m (£48.7m, $62.4m) valuation. However, Mourinho's side are unwilling to meet the Italian club's asking price.

It should be seen whether Inter will accept United's offer for Perisic before 30 June. Should they decide against doing the same, they will have to find other means to raise funds to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.