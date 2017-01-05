Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has rejected reports that he is looking to leave the Spanish giants in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Real's first-team amid reports of a strained relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Colombia international was recalled to the starting XI for the club's Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla on 4 January at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the hosts running out 3-0 winners.

Rodriguez scored a sublime long-range goal to give the 11-time European champions an early lead before adding a second from the penalty spot.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked to the midfielder, who has made eight league appearances for Real this season.

"I just want to perform well whenever I'm given the chance and do a good job, to help the team, just as I did today," Rodriguez told Real's official website.

"Everyone in the squad always wants to play all of the time. I'm fine and we all go through rough patches. This is a new year and a new life, I'm staying put.

"I'm happy at Real Madrid. This is the club that I always dreamed of playing for and when I hear the Bernabeu chanting my name there's nothing like it," he added.

Zidane said he was pleased with how Rodriguez led the attack in the absence of the rested Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He had a good game. He scored two goals and did an important job, like everyone else," the Frenchman said. "I'm happy with how he played and that's the same for everyone else."

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup and is contracted to Real until 2020. He was signed for an initial fee of about €80m (£68m) from Monaco in 2014.

The 25-year-old scored seven goals in 26 league appearances for the Spanish giants last season.