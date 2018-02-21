Napoli star Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has revealed the Serie A outfit could "sacrifice" the midfielder in order to raise funds to further strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a regular inclusion in Maurizio Sarri's side this season, starting in 22 league games. He scored two goals and registered four assists in the process and his current deal at Stadio San Paolo will run down in 2020.

Santos admitted that his client is happy with his current employers. However, Jorginho's representative fears the midfielder will be allowed to leave Napoli in the summer, despite the player keen to continue with the Italian club.

"I think we'll discuss a renewal at the end of the season, as it's not the moment to talk about that, because he still has a long contract. He wants to stay, although we'll have to see if Napoli agree with that," Santos explained, as quoted by The Sun.

"If a player like Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way. I think they'd rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger.

"It's an issue of mentality, it's a family at Napoli and they all play for each other. Right now everyone is concentrated on the Scudetto, an objective they've been missing. He has been there for four years now and feels Neapolitan."

Jorginho's form has seen him attract interest from Manchester United. According to Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho has identified the Brazil-born Italian international as a replacement for Michael Carrick.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man will retire after this season and has been offered a coaching opportunity at United. The MEN report claims United officials have already met Jorginho's agent as he continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.