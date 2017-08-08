Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club's fortunes depend on how well the attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku perform this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said United looked more like a "Jose Mourinho team" this season following the summer acquisitions of Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic from Everton, Benfica and Chelsea, respectively.

"Manchester United are looking strong, powerful and more like a Jose Mourinho team," Neville said.

"I think last season there was a movement away from how the team played under Louis van Gaal's side and I think it will become more of a Mourinho side.

"You can see more of what he has normally done before with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku coming in, making sure that the spine of the team is really powerful and strong and has that physicality to deal with the Premier League season."

Neville backed Mourinho's side to mount a title challenge if they can sort out their goal scoring problems from last season – the Red Devils only scored 54 times in the league in 2016/17, less than what Bournemouth and Everton managed.

Last season's leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and club captain Wayne Rooney have departed Old Trafford since that time, while Lukaku has been brought in for £75m ($98m) from Everton to lead the attack.

"I think they're in a real good position, the squad looks strong and I think how Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lukaku play will determine what happens," Neville stated.

"In the last two or three seasons they've been defensively okay but not scoring enough goals have hurt United and I think there are goals in the side now. They have to deliver and kill teams off.

"There were so many games at Old Trafford that were 0-0 or 1-1 where they had chances but weren't clinical enough and I think that's ultimately the biggest thing that has to change for Manchester United in the league."

United kick-start their season with a Uefa Super Cup clash against Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia, on 8 August.