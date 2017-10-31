Celtic have confirmed Kieran Tierney has committed his future at Celtic Park by signing a new six-year deal on 30 October.

The 20-year-old came up through the ranks of the Hoops' academy, before breaking into the first team in 2014. He has been a regular inclusion Brendan Rodgers' side and was a key part of the Scottish club's domestic treble-winning campaign where they went undefeated. The new deal will keep Tierney with the Scottish champions until 2023.

A statement on Celtic's official website read, "Celtic are delighted to announce that Kieran Tierney has signed a new six-year deal which will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2023."

Tierney's decision to sign a new deal at Celtic will come as a blow for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League title contenders were keen on bringing the left-back to England, according to the Sun.

United identified the Scotland international as the player to replace struggling Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. The former Southampton man has made two appearances, both of which came off the bench in the Carabao Cup.

The full-back's compatriot Charlie Adam had earlier backed Tierney to make a switch to United, Liverpool or Arsenal. However, Tierney has snubbed any approaches from the Premier League giants in order to extend his stay at Celtic. He expressed his delight after putting pen to paper on a new, long-term contract.

"I give a lot of thanks to the manager for believing in me. I've also got the right people around me to keep me grounded and it's a big credit to them. My family will be delighted and it's a big reward for them for believing in me and putting the work in all these years," the defender told Celtic's official website.