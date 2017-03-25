Ajax young starlet Daishawn Redan has expressed his desire to play for Manchester United in the future.

The 16-year-old has held trials at the Red Devils' Carrington training base last December. The Premier League side were close to securing his signature as they wanted the teenager to follow the footsteps of Millen Baars and Timothy Fosu-Mensah to swap Amsterdam for Manchester.

According to The Sun, United are not the only club interested in signing the striker. Their local rivals Manchester City are also looking at the option of signing the in-demand striker after Pep Guardiola informed his employers to bring the best young through the ranks of the club's academy. RB Leipzig are also in the race for the player's signature.

Redan has acknowledged that he is aware of growing interest from top European clubs, but admitted that he has set his sights on joining the 20-time English champions.

"I hear a lot of rumours around me and I will not deny that there are clubs that are interested. Manchester United is a very nice and good club of course and I must admit that I am interested in an adventure like that," Redan told Voetbal International, as quoted by Goal.com.

Redan has already scored more than 40 goals in a single season for Ajax's youth side on two occasions. According to the Daily Mail, the prolific young striker is also a transfer target for Premier League leaders Chelsea, but the teenager has set his sights on signing for the Red Devils.

The Dutch Under-17 international is targeting first team opportunities next season at Ajax and the Eredivisie club's failure to assure the striker minutes in the senior side has seen him reject an opportunity in signing an extension.

Ajax have now accepted defeat as they are aware that Redan will leave the club in the summer. The Dutch outfit's youth team coach Said Ouaali expressed his disappointment after the club failed to reach an agreement with the striker's management.

"We have mapped out a path for him and held in-depth discussions with him and his management. That there is no agreement is extremely regrettable; obviously they have something else on their minds," Ouaali stressed, as reported by the Mirror.

"We have made every effort to maintain a great talent as Daishawn for the club but at some point it stops. We wish him all the best with the rest of his career."