David de Gea is not in an advanced stage of signing a new contract at Manchester United, IBTimes UK understands.

The 27-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford will run down in 2019. There were talks the goalkeeper will put pen to paper to commit his future to the Premier League giants that will see him continue with his current employers beyond next summer.

The United stopper has been in fine form this season in England's top flight club competition. He has 15 clean sheets to his name, which is the highest in the league and two more than second place Thibaut Courtois.

De Gea has also impressed in the European competition this season, keeping four clean sheets and conceding only once in five appearances. His heroics in the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against Sevilla at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan stopped the La Liga outfit taking a lead in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

He has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish capital club came close to securing his services in 2015. However, a delay in paperwork resulted in the deal collapsing, which resulted in the stopper continuing with the English side. That has not stopped him from being linked with a move to Real.

Marca claims De Gea is still a target for Real, while Chelsea's Courtois and AS Roma's Alisson are also on their radar. The same report claims United have slapped a €100m (£88m, $123m) price tag to ward off interest from Zidane's side.

Zinedine Zidane has the services of Keylor Navas as the first choice goalkeeper. They were looking to improve the competition in the goalkeeping position by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga in January.

The 23-year-old, who had less than six months left on his contract at Athletic Bilbao, ended the speculation by signing a new deal with the Basque club. That has seen the Champions League winners look at alternatives. De Gea has been one of the top goalkeepers in the world in the last few seasons and the 20-time champions of England are aware of how special he is.

Despite the current situation, IBTimes UK understands De Gea is more likely to sign a new deal and stay at United beyond 2019. There is a growing belief at Old Trafford that their player will commit his future to the club.

United manager Jose Mourinho has already ruled out any possibility of his stopper leaving the club in the summer. De Gea earlier refused to discuss his future in January, but expressed his happiness at being at a "very special" club.

"I don't think it's the time to start talking about the future, it's not the time to be talking contracts," De Gea told Sky Sports.

"Just being part of this club is special in itself. Being a player and a part of this club is special, so when you get to wear the shirt, you go to away games, that's something you are always proud of and is very special.

"Being part of such a great club like Manchester United fills you with emotion and you gradually realise how much the club means to the fans and the people who work here. They really live for the game, so that does become part of you and you can only appreciate that having spent time here."