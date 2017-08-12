Manchester United are closing in on completing a deal for Oliveirense forward Bruno Amorim in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils scouts spotted the 19-year-old in action for the Portuguese second tier club last term, where he made seven appearances. He was promoted from Oliveirense's first team and his form attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's side.

Oliveirense communication director António Jose Leite has revealed that Amorim's move to Old Trafford in "90 percent complete" and remains confident that the deal will go through.

"He had been promoted to the main squad but [United's] scout was alert and decided to take him there," Leite told Portuguese publication Noticias ao Minuto.

"At this time the business is 90 percent done and he may have an excellent contract ahead. The contract will shortly be announced, but he is a future bet at United."

Leite also stressed that the financial details of the deal are yet to be finalised with United. He said, "We'll receive training rights because he's always been trained here, although in monetary terms it may not be more than that. These details are not yet defined. But the training rights and future sales of the player are guaranteed gains."

Amorim is set to become the 20-time English champions' fourth signing of the summer transfer window. Mourinho has already see the Red Devils bring in three new faces to the squad so far. The list includes the likes of central defender Victor Lindelof, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The Belgium international and the Serbian midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Everton and Chelsea respectively. The duo's Premier League experience will be vital for Mourinho and United in the 2017/18 season. It should be seen whether Amorim will be included in the first squad or will be played for United's Under-23 side.