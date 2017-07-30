Manchester United are planning to hand their star midfielder Ander Herrera a long-term deal at Old Trafford.

The Spain international joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, a year after the 20-time English champions failed to land him. Herrera struggled with form and confidence during Louis van Gaal's two-year spell with United.

Under Jose Mourinho's guidance, the 27-year-old has excelled and has become a key player in the starting lineup. He has 12 months left on his contract, with an option of a further year. According to the Telegraph, United want to tie down the former La Liga man to a new deal.

Herrera's agent Arturo Canales was in the United States during the final week Premier League outfit's pre-season tour. He met the Old Trafford club's hierarchy and discussed the terms of extending his client's contract.

United are keen on extending Herrera's stay at the club beyond 2019. The player is also happy to continue, who has regained his form and confidence in the last season under Mourinho.

His impressive display in the 2016/17 season has seen him attract interest from Barcelona. The Catalan club appointed Ernesto Valverde as their new manager and Herrera played under the 53-year-old at Bilbao.

Herrera is not seeking a move away from his current employers and remains committed to United. When asked about Barcelona rumours, he said: "There is nothing certain about Barcelona because I am very happy at United and I feel valued and focused here."

The Spaniard's decision to snub Barcelona and sign an extension at United will come as a blow for Valverde and the La Liga giants. Herrera is touted as a future club captain as he has become an integral part of United squad.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun has confirmed the Turkish club are close to agreeing a deal with United for their midfielder Marouane Fellaini.