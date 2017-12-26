Manchester United have opened talks with Bordeaux to sign 20-year-old prodigy Malcom, who Jose Mourinho views as one of the best young prospects in Europe. The French club want around £50m ($67m) for the youngster but United are prepared to offer a fee in the range of £33m ($44m).

The Daily Mail reports that talks are already in place to sign the youngster and loan him back to Bordeaux for the rest of the season. Malcom joined Bordeaux from Corinthians last year and has scored seven goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season. Arsenal are also believed to be interested and have also regularly sent scouts to check on his progress but are yet to make a bid.

The report states that Bordeaux have a gentleman's agreement with the player that he can leave next summer but United are pushing to get the deal over the line in January to avoid any competition. Mourinho is likely to push Ed Woodward to get a deal done as soon as possible after missing out on a host of targets last summer.

The manager has previously hinted that he would be willing to bring in a few players in January if the opportunity presents itself but he is not a huge proponent of the window midway through the season.

"I'm not a big defender of the January market, but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn't lose the chance," Mourinho said, as quoted by M.E.N.

"I don't like the January market just to buy, that no, but if you can buy in January a player that you would buy in June or July and you have the chance to get him a few months before then great, but just that."

However, the manager is more willing to let a few players leave in January with Henrikh Mkhitaryan having fallen out of favour and is the closest to making an exit.

Mourinho has previously accused the midfielder of disappearing in games and has revealed that he would allow any departure in January should any interested party meet the expected price. The Red Devils are also trying to get Marouane Fellaini to sign a new deal with his current contract expiring in six months.

"For the right price, that is my approach as a manager in case the club advise. Every player has a price," Mourinho said, as quoted by Sky Sports, fuelling rumours of a busy transfer window.

"If a player is not happy and if a player brings with him a request with the number that we consider is a good number it happened with Memphis (Depay) and Morgan (Schneiderlin), I would never say no."