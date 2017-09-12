Live Close Manchester United vs Basel Manchester United set to host Basel at Old Trafford on first Champions League matchday of the season.

Jose Mourinho's men hoping to secure three against runaway Swiss champions Basel, who knocked them out of the Champions League in 2010.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind; Pogba, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

Basel: Vaclik; Akanji, Suchy (c), Balanta; Lang, Xhaka, Zuffi, Riveros; Steffen, Van Wolfswinkel, Elyounoussi.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host Qarabag at Stamford Bridge.

Now 19:01 Plenty of Champions League action taking place elsewhere. The tie of the night is being held at the Camp Nou, where Barcelona will take on Juventus. Ousmane Dembele will make his start for the Blaugrana tonight, as they parade their new LOL strikeforce. How Barcelona lineup tonight ðŸ’ª



13 min 18:47 An attacking line-up from Manchester United, who are believed to be lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, though it may well revert to 4-3-3, the system they have used throughout the opening stages of the new season. Basel are suggested to be lining up in a 3-4-3 with former Norwich City forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel flanked by Renato Steffen and Mohamed Elyounoussi. Football Manager legend Eder Alvarez Balanta also starts. The team sheet for the #UCL Group A clash between #MUFC & Basel pic.twitter.com/VCTMPAwTEt — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 12, 2017

27 min 18:33 Quite a result from United and Basel's youth stars earlier - let's hope for similar entertainment at Old Trafford. The much-lauded Angel Gomes managed to get himself on the scoresheet. U19s: FT - #MUFC 4 FC Basel 3. Strikes from Barlow and Boonen, plus penalties from Gomes and Bohui see United win a seven-goal thriller! pic.twitter.com/DoZ6sHyGY5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2017

30 min 18:30 Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri has urged former club Basel to go on the attack when they face Manchester United in the Champions League at Old Trafford on 12 September. Shaqiri, 25, helped Stoke end United's 100% start to the season by holding Jose Mourinho's side to a 2-2 draw at the bet365 stadium on 9 September. The Switzerland international, who spent three seasons playing for Basel, said if the Red Devils had one area of weakness it was in defence. "That's what our goals have shown. If you play quickly and bravely, their defenders will have problems," Shaqiri was reported as saying by the Daily Mirror. "At the back, Manchester are vulnerable. We are physical and tactical. We did not hide. "You have to play bravely. It does not matter if you lose. Man United have so much class in their attack."

35 min 18:26 Victor Lindelof is set for his first start for United since the Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid. The Sweden international has not featured in any of Manchester United's opening Premier League fixtures so far, but Mourinho is happy to throw him into Champions League matters as he does not "need to adapt". "I think it is easier for him to play in the Champions League," Mourinho said. "No need to adapt, he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League. He is very bright and very calm and step by step he will be there. I am more than confident for tomorrow, he is a very good player with a very good potential." "He is very bright and very calm and step by step he will be there. I am more than confident for tomorrow, he is a very good player with a very good potential."

40 min 18:20 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will start his side's Champions League group stage opener against Basel manager Jose Mourinho confirmed. De Gea did not feature at all in United's successful Europa League campaign last season, but Mourinho is not going to humour the idea of having one goalkeeper for the Premier League and another for the Champions League, due to the added importance of Europe's premier club competition. "Sometimes you want to play every game but it was the manager's decision," De Gea said in a press conference, quoted by Manchester Evening News. "It was good because we won the competition and we fight for the position to play and that's good for the group to keep working hard in training. Of course I always want to play. "We all train really hard to be the player who is on the pitch to play now I feel really strong and confident and everyone trains hard to be in the XI and that's it."