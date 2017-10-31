Live Manchester United will secure last 16 berth if they beat Benfica and CSKA Mosow drops points at FC Basel.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus can also qualify on Tuesday.

Celtic out if they lose to Bayern and PSG avoid defeat.

LIVE: Roma vs Chelsea Champions League fixtures: Atletico Madrid vs Qarabag Celtic vs Bayern Munich Olympiakos vs Barcelona FC Basel vs CSKA Moscow Paris Saint-Germain vs Anderlecht Manchester United vs Benfica Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Now 19:31 Just another reminder that Manchester United can qualify with a win tonight if other results go their way. Celtic meanwhile are all-but out if they lose at home to Bayern Munich.

8 min 19:22 Will tonight be the night that Romelu Lukaku recaptures his early season form? His retention against Tottenham was booed by supporters at the weekend and Jose Mourinho described him as "untouchable" yesterday. Can he do justice to that billing?

23 min 19:07 Benfica must win tonight to avoid the prospect of a group stage exit in the Champions League. They have failed to win any of their first three group games and the writing appears to be on the wall. They have never won away at United but they have recorded four wins in England, the last coming as recently as 2014 when they overcame Tottenham in the Europa League. More of those kinds of heroics needed tonight.

29 min 19:01 Benfica might be one of the most decorated clubs in Portugal, but their continental record is one of the more infamous. Just the 36 times they have won their domestic title - including in each of the last four seasons - but in Europe they have struggled since their last major success in the European Cup in 1962 which they won beating Real Madrid in Amsterdam. Eusebio and all that downed the Puskas-led Los Blancos. Since then, they have reached eight major European finals; five in the Champions League, and three in the Europa League/Uefa Cup. Eight defeats have followed. And in 1968 one of those defeats came after extra time to tonight's opponents Manchester United who became the first English club to lift the European Cup. Will their luck improve tonight?

39 min 18:51 Just about as late a team news release as I can recall but we finally have the teams through the door. As mentioned at the start, Scott McTominay makes his full Champions League debut for Manchester United tonight. There are six changes in all from the win over Tottenham. Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all drop out. Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and McTominay come in.

46 min 18:44 BREAKING NEWS No Marcus Rashford for Manchester United tonight. Full team news to come.

48 min 18:42 Just one change it appears for Benfica and it is a straight swap as Jardel replaces the suspended Luisao. Svilar remains in goal after his error in the first game which led to Marcus Rashford's goal.

58 min 18:33 We also have live coverage of Roma vs Chelsea as the pair square off again after their fine 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago. Head this way for live coverage of the game.....

1 hr 18:29 Even though Manchester United might mathematically still be short of a last 16 place even if they win tonight, sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have calculated that the chances of Jose Mourinho's progressing after three straight wins is 99.9%. "Three straight wins and a six-point lead over third-placed CSKA Moscow means that Manchester United have a 99.9% chance of playing in the last 16 in February, according to Gracenote Sports," head of analysis Simon Gleave said. "A win at Benfica last time out has virtually sealed their place in the knockout phase and a second win against the Portuguese club this week will make the Red Devils mathematically certain. Even a draw will be enough if FC Basel beat CSKA."

1 hr 18:25 For Benfica, Andre Almeida is available again after missing the first game through suspension. Luisao was sent off in Lisbon and is out. Jardel and Lisandro Lopez could both feature.

1 hr 18:22 So how might Manchester United line up tonight? Remember a win will probably be good enough to reach the last 16. Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are all out, with none of the quintet set to return before the international break. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial could be partnered in attack if Romelu Lukaku is rested. David de Gea and Antonio Valencia may also sit out the game.