Live Holders and Championship minnows go head-to-head for just the third time in Carabao Cup clash

Burton, then in the Conference, held Manchester United to a goalless home draw in the FA Cup third round back in 2006 before losing replay 5-0

Free-scoring hosts, who are expected to make changes from a comfortable victory over Everton, have won all but two of their first seven games of the season across all competitions and currently sit joint-top of the Premier League

Burton lie 19th in the second tier after losing four of their opening eight fixtures, although did see off Fulham at the weekend for the very first time

Nigel Clough's men have already knocked out Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City and will take hope from the fact that United have been eliminated from the competition in two of the last three games played at Old Trafford against lower league opponents

Elsewhere: Arsenal vs Doncaster, Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup third-round fixtures: Manchester United vs Burton Albion West Brom vs Manchester City

Now 18:45 Right-back John Brayford's second-round appearance for Sheffield United against Walsall means he is cup-tied tonight, although midfielders Hope Akpan and Matty Palmer are both expected to be fit. Stephen Warnock, Matty Lund and Sean Scannell are all back in action, but record signing Liam Boyce remains out with ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in pre-season. "Everyone stepped up their fitness Saturday," Clough said in his pre-match press conference on Monday. "We have a few knocks, despite having United we have QPR, Villa and Wolves coming up which is more important."

6 min 18:39 Let's bring you up to date with all the latest selection news before we delve further into tonight's contest. In-form United, who have won all but two of their first seven matches across all competitions and currently sit joint-top of the Premier League, will make changes from Sunday's typically ruthless 4-0 defeat of Everton but are still expected to name a strong team. Regulars such as David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic are set to be rested, while Paul Pogba (hamstring) and Axel Tuanzebe (back) join long-term absentees Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the sidelines. The likes of Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof are all slated to start and Luke Shaw could make his first senior appearance since April. Youngsters Scott McTominay, Kieran O'Hara and Joel Pereira should also be involved in some capacity.