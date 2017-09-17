4pm BST: Manchester United vs Everton
- Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford to face club he represented for 13 years.
- Romelu Lukaku also set to face club he left in the summer.
- Manchester United aiming to go back to the top of the Premier League table.
- Everton have suffered 33 defeats in this fixture - their worst record any against side.
- Jose Mourinho's side beat Basel 3-0 in midweek while Everton lost by the same scoreline at Atalanta.
Interesting comment from Jose Mourinho before kick-off.
So what sort of reception will Wayne Rooney get this afternoon? Here is a brief idea...
Five changes for Everton. Jordan Pickford, Cuco Martina, Idrissa Gueye, Tom Davies and Ashley Williams all return after missing the 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.
And here is the much-anticipated Everton infographic.
Everton: Pickford, Martina, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Davis, Sigurdsson, Rooney.
Five changes for Manchester United. Ashley Young comes in for his first start of the season. Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Fellaini and Rashford all return.
Manchester United team drops.
Jose Mourinho and his team arrive at Old Trafford.
Lots of attention on messieurs Rooney and Lukaku but there is a lot of focus on Ronald Koeman, whose side have not won since beating Hadjuk Split in the Europa League and have been convincingly beaten in their last three games without scoring. The Toffees' record at Old Trafford dictates a win shouldn't be demanded, but a display of heart and desire will be the minimum expectation.
Some early team news from Old Trafford.
The teams should be with us at the top of the hour, but how might both sides line-up?
United are without Paul Pogba after he suffered a hamstring injury in mid-week. Luke Shaw has recovered from an ankle injury but is not fit to play, while Marcos Rojo is a long-term absentee.
Yannick Bolasie is still missing for Everton but Ronald Koeman has no fresh injury concerns. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to partner Wayne Rooney.
Everton have arrived at Old Trafford.
It is a day of nostalgia and old friends at Old Trafford this afternoon as Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League. Wayne Rooney is back at the ground he called home for 13 years, while Romelu Lukaku takes on his former side after his big money move from Merseyside.
But the game sits against the backdrop of a mini crisis for Ronald Koeman. His side have won just once since the opening day and the defeat to Atalanta in midweek was an early exposure of the club's mounting problems.
United have made an encouraging start to the campaign but having been held at Stoke last weekend, they ave at least shown they can be matched. They are without Paul Pogba today, a factor which could prove to be crucial.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the 4pm kick-off on the way.