Live 4pm BST: Manchester United vs Everton Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford to face club he represented for 13 years.

Romelu Lukaku also set to face club he left in the summer.

Manchester United aiming to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

Everton have suffered 33 defeats in this fixture - their worst record any against side.

Jose Mourinho's side beat Basel 3-0 in midweek while Everton lost by the same scoreline at Atalanta.

Now 15:43 Interesting comment from Jose Mourinho before kick-off. Subtle attempt from Mourinho in prog notes to raise decibel level at OT: "I do hope our noisy supporters are back from their holidays" #MUFC — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) 17 September 2017

14 min 15:29 Full time at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Arsenal. Head here to catch up on all the events of the London derby, including what was some late drama.

32 min 15:11 Five changes for Everton. Jordan Pickford, Cuco Martina, Idrissa Gueye, Tom Davies and Ashley Williams all return after missing the 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.

38 min 15:05 Five changes for Manchester United. Ashley Young comes in for his first start of the season. Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Fellaini and Rashford all return.

57 min 14:45 Lots of attention on messieurs Rooney and Lukaku but there is a lot of focus on Ronald Koeman, whose side have not won since beating Hadjuk Split in the Europa League and have been convincingly beaten in their last three games without scoring. The Toffees' record at Old Trafford dictates a win shouldn't be demanded, but a display of heart and desire will be the minimum expectation.

1 hr 14:39 Some early team news from Old Trafford. Apparently no Ander Herrera in Manchester United team, even with no Paul Pogba. Something wrong there. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) 17 September 2017

1 hr 14:37 The teams should be with us at the top of the hour, but how might both sides line-up? United are without Paul Pogba after he suffered a hamstring injury in mid-week. Luke Shaw has recovered from an ankle injury but is not fit to play, while Marcos Rojo is a long-term absentee. Yannick Bolasie is still missing for Everton but Ronald Koeman has no fresh injury concerns. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to partner Wayne Rooney.