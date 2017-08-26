Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has tweaked his line-up for his side's clash against Leicester City as the Red Devils seek to maintain their early season momentum.

United, coming off the back two straight 4-0 wins against West Ham United and Swansea City respectively, welcome Anthony Martial to the starting line-up for the visit of the Foxes, who go with the same side that secured a routine victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Martial has been pushing for a start in recent weeks after delivering impressive, goalscoring cameos against the Hammers and the Swans, and Mourinho has seen fit to hand the Frenchman a chance to claim a regular starting spot against the former Premier League champions. Martial's inclusion has come as bad news for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the substitutes' bench.

New signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Marcos Rojo are some way off from being able to compete for a place in Mourinho's starting line-up - the Swede and Argentine are still recovering from serious knee injuries, while Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are still working their way back to full fitness.

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has had to shuffle his pack with a number of players suffering niggles and knocks during the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Captain Wes Morgan and star striker Jamie Vardy suffered back and foot injuries during Leicester's 2-0 win over Brighton but both have managed to recover in time to face United, who secured a 4-1 victory over the Foxes in the same fixture last season.

Chelsea target Danny Drinkwater's wait to make his first league appearance of the season goes on. The former Manchester United midfielder is close to returning to first-team matters and will be hoping to return to action after international break, when his future will be resolved one way or another. New signing Kelechi Iheanacho only makes the bench as he nurses a toe injury.

Leicester's summer recruit Vicente Iborra and defender Robert Huth are not fit enough to face Manchester United with groin and foot injuries respectively.