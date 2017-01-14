Manchester United take on Liverpool in the Premier League at London Stadium on 15 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 4pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC Two and BBC Two HD at 10pm GMT.

Overview

United took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City. The second leg will be played at the KCOM Stadium later in January and a victory over the Tigers will see them seal a berth in the final.

Juan Mata opened the scoring against Hull before substitute Marouane Fellaini's late header extended his side's lead. Both the goals were scored in the second half. In the last league tie, the Red Devils sealed a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Jose Mourinho will be looking for another win when United take on their arch rivals at home on Sunday. The last time these two sides faced each other in the league tie ended in a goalless draw at Anfield in October 2016.

Since that fixture, United have changed their fortune by playing better football. In addition to this, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have started to showcase their worth at Old Trafford.

Liverpool enter this fixture after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clash. Nathan Redmond's first half goal was the difference between the two sides at St Mary's Stadium.

The Reds' display was below standards and they were lucky to avoid a 3-0 or a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Claude Puel's side. The only positive from the fixture saw Philippe Coutinho get some minutes as he made a return from injury after six weeks.

Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Sadio Mane as the forward is with Senegal at the 2017 African Cup of Nations. His absence will be a massive blow for Liverpool when they face United on Sunday.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "I know that Manchester United is the biggest club in this country. I know, you know, everybody knows. I am sorry. It is easy to know. I can feel the rivalry is big and, for sure, it is a big match. Around the world, people will look to this match with special eyes. And no matter what happens against Liverpool, I'll want to win against Stoke. So many big matches, I wouldn't say (I am) nervous. Not at all. But that desire to play, that the match be Saturday and not Sunday. I have to wait two days. Everybody wants the game. I am sure Jurgen is the same and the Liverpool players. So let's make a big match," Moruinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp: "He [Jose] was always [competitive] and he is top level. That's not new and we shouldn't be surprised. We have the same kind of [anger] in us but we want to go there and get a result, no other reason. Last year, I had the first time to play at Old Trafford. It was intense with a great atmosphere. We were ready for the game and we will be ready again. I don't think that Jose or myself wanting to win can make the difference. Of course, we are excited about the opportunity to go there and play our best. Both teams are on a good run long term, and United have less injury problems," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Liverpool: 14/5

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Henderson; Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino; Sturridge.