Manchester United take on Saint-Etienne in the Europa League round of 32 clash at Old Trafford on 16 February, Thursday.

Kick-off is at 8.05pm GMT. Live coverage of the match is available on BT Sport 2.

Overview

United registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford in their last Premier League fixture, with Anthony Martial being the star man for his side. The French international helped Juan Mata open the scoring before he got his name on the scoresheet in the second half.

The Red Devils progressed to the last 32 of the Europa League after they finished second in Group A, behind leaders Fenerbahce. They suffered two defeats, at the hands of Feyenoord and the Turkish club in the group stage fixtures, and have won all their home fixtures in the competition.

Jose Mourinho has seen his side score nine goals in the three Europa League matches played at Old Trafford, while conceding only one in the process. He will be hoping for another win when United host the French club on Thursday.

Saint-Etienne enter this fixture after managing a 4-0 win over Lorient in the Ligue 1. They have been in fine form in the Europa League as they are unbeaten in the competition this season. They have won three and settled for a draw in the remaining three fixtures.

The French outfit have failed to keep a clean sheet in the away fixtures, which could be a matter of worry for their manager Christophe Galtier, when they face United. They will be looking to avoid defeat against the Red Devils and also make sure they can get a much needed away goal.

Saint-Etienne are unbeaten in the second tier of European competition since their 2-1 defeat to Basel in February 2016. They will be looking to extend that record when they take on United at Old Trafford.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "When I came here people thought Mata was in trouble but I knew he wouldn't be in trouble. One thing was the football I wanted my Chelsea to play and the other thing I want my Manchester United to play. Mata has adapted to the football I want to play. I knew since the beginning he would be an important player. I think he feels that confidence in me, that confidence in the game we want to try to play. So he is happy. He is happy on the pitch and you can see it the way he plays," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Christophe Galtier: "It was difficult for them at the beginning of the season but now they are a strong team, a strong team physically as well, big, with a big organisation. As always with Mourinho. And Ibra is Ibra. As with Jose Mourinho he is different from the image. He has a big, big, big, big, massive personality. But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived -- it was blah, blah, blah ... goal, goal, goal," Galtier told ESPN.

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

Saint-Etienne

Possible XI: Ruffier; Macuit, Theophile Catherine, Perrin, Florentin Pogba; Veretout; Pajot; Jorginho, Saivet, Monnet-Paquet; Hamouma.