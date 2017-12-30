Live Kick-off: 5:30pm Henrikh Mkhitaryan comes into start his first game in the Premier League in almost two months with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both on the bench.

Luke Shaw starts again with Zlatan Ibrahimovic left out completely.

Alex McCarthy starts in goal for Southampton ahead of Fraser Forster.

11 min 17:08 What a chance for Alex McCarthy tonight. The 28-year-old comes in to start in the Premier League for the first time since his arrival from Crystal Palace in 2016 with Fraser Forster dropped to the bench with his performances under more scrutiny than ever. McCarthy is making his first appearance in the top flight since March 2016.

22 min 16:57 Henrikh Mkhitaryan meanwhile starts his first game in the league since the defeat to Chelsea at the beginning of November. The Armenia international looked bright when he came off the bench against Burnley on Boxing Day, has he done enough to convince Jose Mourinho he is deserving of another chance? It would seem so.

25 min 16:54 Luke Shaw starts back-to-back Premier League games for the first-time in 15 months this afternoon. It might be slightly enforced, with Antonio Valencia's absence forcing Ashley Young to continue on the right, but the former Southampton starlet has done nothing to damage his prospects in recent weeks.

37 min 16:42 Big news from Southampton; Fraser Forster is dropped with Alex McCarthy given his chance in goal. Ryan Bertrand Cedric Soares both miss out through injury as expected with Shane Long given the nod up front with Charlie Austin ruled out through suspension. The teams are in!



Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that rescued a draw against Burnley and the biggest news is that Henrik Mkhitaryan is back in the starting XI. He joins the attack to support Romelu Lukaku with Zlatan Ibrahimovic left out of the squad completely. Luke Shaw continues at left-back.

55 min 16:24 Jesse Lingard changed the game for United after coming off the bench against Burnley, scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the season to rescue a draw. Surely a recall is on the cards this evening?

1 hr 16:19 Could Axel Tuanzebe be handed a chance in the absence of Antonio Valencia? The 20-year-old was promised first-team chances by his manager at the start of the month but he is still waiting. With Valencia and Matteo Darmian both out this evening, he will be hoping for a chance on the right, a position he impressed in during the back-end of last season amid another injury crisis.

1 hr 16:13 Even when he has been getting on the score sheet, Romelu Lukaku has been looking visibly knackered in the latter stages of games in recent weeks. With Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia taking knocks in recent weeks, he is the only remaining ever-present outfield player in the Premier League for United this term. Jose Mourinho admits his striker needs a rest. But he won't get one yet. No, I can't [give Lukaku a rest]. Now, I say 20 matches in the Premier League, 90 minutes [for Romelu]. I think for a striker, for any player, [it] is absolutely incredible. But if you are central defender, if you are a holding midfield player, if you are in certain kinds of positions where you can control your energy and positional play a little bit more, you can resist and survive.

1 hr 16:10 Out-of-form Southampton currently sit 14th and just two points above the relegation zone after seeing their winless league run extended to seven matches courtesy of a Harry Kane-inspired 5-2 drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day. Mauricio Pellegrino remains without the suspended Charlie Austin with his problems worsened by the absences of first-choice full-backs Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand, who are ruled out with respective ankle and hamstring problems. "Charlie, Cedric and Ryan are the players who will not be involved against Man United," Pellegrino said. "Maybe Ryan is the closest to a return."

1 hr 16:04 Jose Mourinho was not giving much away on the injury front when he addressed the press, merely stating that none of his injured players would be ready to return against Southampton. With that in mind, we count Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian as the injury absentees this evening.