Live Kick-off: 8pm Antonio Valencia expected to make his first appearance for the club since mid-December having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Ashley Young remains suspended with Michael Carrick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly still unavailable due to injuries.

Erik Pieters and Bruno Martins-Indi in contention to return after recovering from knocks.

Moritz Bauer, the right-back signed last week in contention to make Stoke debut.

Paul Lambert, confirmed as the new Potters boss on Monday, will watch from the stands with his duties set to officially begin tomorrow.

Under-18 and senior coach Kevin Russell oversees the away side tonight.

Now 19:10 With the possible exception of Luke Shaw over the still-suspended Ashley Young, that looks like Jose Mourinho's strongest starting XI to us. Antonio Valencia returns as expected, with Anthony Martial given the nod on the left after overcoming a minor injury problem. In all, Mourinho has made three changes to his last Premier League side that beat Everton and six to the one that overcame Derby County in the FA Cup last time out. As mentioned, there is no Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the squad tonight - that's despite his manager saying he would be involved. Could something be in the works there? Here is how the Reds line up for #MUNSTK... ðŸ”´ pic.twitter.com/otGid7EQkS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018

7 min 19:03 Despite Jose Mourinho suggesting he would be involved, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is left out completely this evening.

9 min 19:01 BREAKING: Anthony Martial has shaken off a knock and starts for Manchester United this evening.

20 min 18:50 Will Manchester United line up like this tonight? With everyone fresh from an overdue rest, Jose Mourinho can pretty much name his first-choice starting XI tonight. The only notable absences we have are the still-suspended Ashley Young and Anthony Martial, who was deemed a minor injury doubt earlier this week. No Alexis Sanchez either....

25 min 18:45 Stoke City's woes are clearing up at the back somewhat. Erik Pieters and Bruno Martins Indi are back in contention for the Potters tonight with January signing Moritz Bauer, who arrived from Rubin Kazan last week, in line for his debut. Saido Berahino meanwhile is expected to be included tonight. He was so keen on the clash at Old Trafford in fact that he showed up a day early on Sunday. That is what he'll be arguing anyway.

27 min 18:43 Henrikh Mkhitaryan is seemingly being offered as bait in United's hopes of clinching a deal for Alexis Sanchez in this month. Worryingly for the Armenian's Old Trafford prospects, Mourinho did not rule out his departure in a recent press conference, simply stating every player has their price. The former Borussia Dortmund star is in contention to start tonight, however. Saturday he is training, Sunday selected and Monday play," Mourinho said of Mkhi.

32 min 18:38 Anthony Martial is United's biggest injury doubt ahead of kick-off. The 22-year-old was part of the training camp in Dubai last week but returned to Manchester with an unspecified knock that could rule him out tonight.

38 min 18:32 Jose Mourinho has had to reshuffle things at the back over the last month with injuries and suspensions kicking in. A hamstring injury suffered to Antonio Valencia in the win over West Brom on 17 December and Ashley Young's three-match ban for landing a dig on Southampton's Dusan Tadic meant the manager was without his first-choice full-backs in the opening weeks of 2018. Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw have been filling in on the right and left respectively in their absence but Valencia is expected to come back into the starting XI tonight having recovered from his knock. With Young still unavailable, Shaw has the chance to continue impressing down the left.