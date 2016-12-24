Manchester United take on Sunderland in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 26 December, Monday.

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:55pm GMT.

Overview

United registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the last fixture to extend their winning streak to four matches in all competitions. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the star man for the Red Devils as two goals in first and second half was sufficient for his side to seal three points.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping the star striker can impress when his side host the Black Cats for the Boxing Day fixture at Old Trafford. The last time United played at Old Trafford, they managed a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first goal in the Premier League against the north London club and the Armenian picked up an injury in the same match. He has not featured since then and is likely to be on the bench on Monday.

The Portuguese tactician will be hoping his side can bag three points when his side host Sunderland. A victory is much needed necessary as they head into a busy period since the start of the New Year.

Sunderland have struggled since the start of the season, which has seen them sit at the bottom half of the table. However, they have managed to bounce back with two wins from four matches in the Premier League in December.

In their last fixture, Sunderland managed a 1-0 win over Watford at home. It was Patrick van Aanholt's goal that was the difference between the two sides that helped the Black Cats bag three crucial points.

David Moyes returns to Old Trafford for the first time since he was sacked from his post as United's manager in April 2014. He will have a point to prove when he returns with his current team for the Boxing Day fixture.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "Morgan is a great pro. He is a fantastic boy. Very honest and open. He has opened his heart a couple of times and my answer is simple. If he is playing regularly for me I have the right to say no way. If he is not playing I have no right to say to a player who wants to be happy that he is going nowhere. So my answer was that if the offer is right and my board think it's good in relation to a very good player like Morgan then I would not stop it," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

David Moyes: "They were a football club who enjoyed traditions with the way they spent. They didn't try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way. Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation. [But] Sir Alex [Ferguson] went out and bought wisely and correctly in the transfer market and what he thought he needed to do," Moyes told the BBC.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 2/9

Draw: 6

Sunderland: 14

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Rojo, Jones, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Lingard, Ibrahimovic.

Sunderland

Possible XI: Pickford; Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, Love, Kone; Anichebe, Larsson; Ndong, Borini, Denayer; Defoe.