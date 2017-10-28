Live 12.30 BST - Manchester United vs Tottenham Spurs travel north for heavyweight Premier League clash without top scorer Harry Kane

England talisman went off against Liverpool last weekend and was subsequently diagnosed with a minor hamstring strain that could also sideline him for the midweek Champions League visit of Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino: "We don't need to prove ourselves without Kane"

Hosts are still missing Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, although the quartet of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford are all expected to be fit

United have won their last three top-flight home matches against today's opponents without conceding and have only lost four of the last 32 league meetings

Jose Mourinho's side have not lost any of their last 21 league games on home soil and are aiming to notch up an eighth consecutive victory in front of their own fans

Tottenham have lost on 20 of their 25 league visits to Old Trafford and are looking to record successive wins over the Red Devils for the first time in 27 years

Now 11:27 It looks like it's shaping up to be something of a gloomy day at the Theatre of Dreams. Let's hope this fixture can compensate by shining a little brighter than it has on this ground over recent years.

3 min 11:23 83 - Under Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League, Harry Kane has scored 83 goals - 52 more than any other Spurs player. Absent. pic.twitter.com/WRmHPHrB7q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2017 However, it is worth noting that Tottenham won five and drew three of their eight league matches without Kane last season as he dealt with two ankle ligament injuries. They also look better equipped to cope with his absence now.

8 min 11:18 There were also some minor concerns over Ander Herrera (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (hamstring tightness) after the United pair were substituted at the same time at Swansea. However, they have trained fully since and are expected to be available as normal today.

12 min 11:14 Spurs did not pick up any fresh injuries during a shocking home cup defeat to London rivals West Ham in which they inexplicably tossed away a comfortable two-goal lead. However, Victor Wanyama has visited a specialist for advice on a concerning knee problem that has kept him in the treatment room since the last-gasp defeat to Chelsea in August. Pochettino was initially hopeful that long-term absentee Erik Lamela could make the bench against West Ham exactly a year to the day since his last appearance for the Lilywhites, although that never happened and the long wait for his first-team return continues. It now seems like more of a mental hurdle that the 25-year-old has to overcome. Quizzed about his fellow Argentine again yesterday, the manager said: "Like I told you before, we are waiting for him to say, 'gaffer, [assistant manager] Jesus [Perez], doctor, I am ready to compete'. "For us, it's so close, so close. We are waiting. Maybe he'll surprise us today or next week. I feel it's so close. He just needs that click in his mind to say 'yes, I feel ready for the competition'."

19 min 11:07 The ever-prickly Mourinho's rather blunt response to the Kane news tells you which players United are still without: We have no Zlatan Ibrahimovic, no Paul Pogba, no Marouane Fellaini, no Marcos Rojo, no Michael Carrick, so don't speak to me about Harry Kane. However, Phil Jones is fit after being forced off with a thigh injury at Huddersfield and remaining as an unused substitute during the midweek Carabao Cup fourth round win over Swansea. Fellow central defender Eric Bailly could make his first United appearance for a month after recovering from a groin strain picked up on international duty.