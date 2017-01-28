Manchester United take on Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the 2016/17 FA Cup clash at Old Trafford on 29 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 4pm GMT. Live coverage of the match is on BBC One. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the second leg of the English Football League Cup semi-final clash at KCOM Stadium. Despite the loss, the Red Devils made it to the final of the competition and will take on Southampton at Wembley.

It was United's first defeat in all competitions since their 2-1 loss to Fenerbahce on 3 November. Jose Mourinho would have been left disappointed after his side's latest display, despite the Portuguese tactician refusing to accept that his side lost to the Tigers.

In the third round clash of the FA Cup, United registered a comfortable 4-0 victory over Reading at Old Trafford. Mourinho will be looking for another victory on Saturday in order to improve the FA Cup holder's chances of retaining the cup.

Wigan enter this fixture after a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship. Following a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the first fixture of this calendar year, the Latics have gone on to win the next three matches.

In these fixtures, Wigan have scored six goals and conceded one goal in the process, which was against Brentford. A 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round FA Cup clash saw them seal a date with United.

Warren Joyce will return to United for the first time since leaving his position as the Red Devils' reserve coach to take the first team manager's position at Wigan. He will be looking to beat his former employers in the FA Cup fourth round clash.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "He [Warren Joyce] took the risk and accepted the challenge. He left a good situation in our club to try to go to what we call 'men's football' and, for sure, he will come with a team that's very aggressive and well organised defensively. The manager is also emotional. He knows us and he will come with special motivation to play against his old club," Mourinho explained, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Warren Joyce: "He [Paul Pogba] always wanted to be the best player in the world. He set his standards to try and do that. I had a go at him a couple of times because he never tackled. But he's always had that inner drive to want to do that. Can he achieve it? "That depends on him really. It depends whether he keeps having them stupid haircuts, and is involved in too many gimmicks off the field." Joyce chuckles briefly before his tone becomes serious again. "It's up to him, what he does. That's me being critical of him because you can't remember Scholes and Ryan Giggs doing very much of that," Joyce told the Telegraph.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Wigan Athletic: 20

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Martial; Rashford.

Wigan Athletic

Possible XI: Haugaard; Kellett, Buxton, Burn, Warnock; MacDonald, Power, Moresey; Jacobs, Grigg, Wildschut.