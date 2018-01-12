Manchester United are reportedly still keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura but are only interested in taking him on loan in the January transfer window.

According to the French publication Le10Sport, the Red Devils are only interested in securing the 25-year-old's services on a loan deal. PSG are unwilling to do business with the Premier League giants unless and until it is a permanent transfer.

Jose Mourinho believes the player fits the profile and is looking at the option of bringing him to Old Trafford. United are trying to convince the Ligue 1 giants to allow him join them on a loan deal until the end of the season. However, PSG are looking for a fee of around €30m (£26.6m, $36.1m).

The Brazil international has struggled to feature regularly for the French capital club this season. Following the arrival of his compatriot Neymar for a world-record fee from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe on loan from AS Monaco, Moura has seen his first team appearances being limited.

He has not featured in the Champions League, while having no starts to his name in the Ligue 1. The wideman has made only two starts in all competitions and is looking for a move away from his current employers due to the lack of playing time.

Le10Sport claims Moura is keen on joining Mourinho's side in the ongoing transfer window. A disagreement over a type of deal – loan or permanent – is what is believed to be holding up the transfer now.

The same report also claims that PSG could allow Moura swap Parc des Princes for Old Trafford if United can insert an option to buy after the end of the loan deal. The 20-time English champions are looking to wait on how things would progress before signing the Brazilian on a permanent deal.

Moura is not short of options as he is attracting interest from Europe and South America. His former club Sao Paulo were also looking at the option of re-signing him in January. Globo Esporte report claims they have already been told the player is on his way to United.

Another report from Le10Sport claims United's league rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also joined the race for the winger's signature. The north London club have not tabled a bid for Moura as they are also looking to sign him on loan.

Spurs will only make a proposal if PSG are willing to let their player leave on loan. Should this happen, they will look to fight with United in signing Moura. If this happens, the Red Devils hold an upper hand as the player is keen on joining Mourinho's side.