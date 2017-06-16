Real Madrid have set the bar at €90m (£78m, $100m) and if Manchester United want to make Alvaro Morata their second summer signing they will have to meet the Spanish club's valuation. Victor Lindelof was confirmed as the club's first summer arrival on Wednesday (14 June).

The Red Devils and the Spain international striker are said to have already agreed personal terms and the club were hoping to get the deal done this week. The transfer fee, however, has been a sticking point with Real unwilling to lower their valuation especially after they saw Gonzalo Higuain move to Juventus from Napoli for €90m last summer and while 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe is valued at around €120m by AS Monaco.

Citing sources close to the club, the Independent reports that while James Rodriguez is certain to leave this summer the club are not very keen on selling Morata. But the Spanish capital club is being forced into the deal by the striker's insistence on a move and United making him their priority forward target, which is the reason the Real president is willing to wait until the Premier League giants meet their €90m valuation before sanctioning the transfer.

Morata is keen to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu owing to his lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane last season. The 24-year-old forward made just 14 starts in the league all season and is keen to play regularly next season to ensure he does not miss out on a place in the Spain squad for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Mourinho and the Spanish forward have a good relation with the Portuguese manager having brought him through into the first-team during his stint as the Real manager between 2010 and 2013. According to Spanish publication Marca, the United boss has personally spoken to Morata and promised to make him the focal point of his attack at Old Trafford next season.