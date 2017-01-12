Adnan Januzaj's agent has confirmed interest from Ligue 1 side Lyon in his client, but Manchester United are yet to make a decision on the Belgian's future.

Januzaj, 21, is currently on a season-long loan with Sunderland but according to L'Equipe, Lyon have now made the Belgium international a serious target for the January transfer window.

They add the French side are looking to sign the United youngster on an initial loan deal with the option to buy, having also made their interest in Memphis Depay known.

Speaking to Belgian publication HLN, Januzaj's agent Dirk Devriese has confirmed Lyon's interest – but insists any decision ultimately lies with United.

"Lyon are one of the many French clubs who have recently sounded out Adnan's plans," Devriese said. "Out of respect, we listen to everyone. However, the ultimate decision is with Manchester United and we have not heard from them that the club wants to sell Adnan.

"Adnan was strong against both Chelsea and against Liverpool. It is going well and [Sunderland] manager David Moyes believes in him."

IBTimes UK understands there is no recall clause in Januzaj's loan deal on Wearside.

The former Anderlecht starlet has 18 months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford and with no indication of a new deal on the way, the club could look to cash in during the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere at United, Morgan Schneiderlin has completed his move away from Old Trafford, signing for Everton for a fee of £20m that could rise to £24. The France international departs after just 18 months in Manchester, having joined the club from Southampton during the summer of 2015.