Manchester United defender Joe Riley has completed his loan move to Sheffield United until the end of the 2016-17 season, the club have confirmed.

Riley, 20, was handed his senior debut by Louis van Gaal last season, making two appearances under the Dutchman against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup off the bench before his full debut in the 5-1 thrashing of FC Midtjylland in the Europa League – the same game Marcus Rashford made his explosive debut for the club.

The 20-year-old has been a regular at left-back for United's Under-23 side this season, having also trained with the senior team. First-team opportunities now beckon at Bramall Lane, however.

"Joe is a young player who is comfortable playing on both the right or left and that versatility will be important to us," Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club's official website. "We are delighted to have him with us for the remainder of the season and happy that Manchester United have allowed him to further his development here."

"I'm delighted to be here and can't wait to get out there and hopefully show what I'm all about," Riley said, the Yorkshire Post report. "To be able to come to Sheffield United is brilliant for me. It's a move that ticks every box and makes perfect sense. "I'm really looking forward to getting involved and helping the lads to try and get promotion."

Riley becomes the second United youngster to leave Old Trafford during the January window. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has already linked up with Championship side Aston Villa until the end of the season, with Joel Pereira returning to the club from his stint at Belenenses to act as United's third-choice shot-stopper behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.