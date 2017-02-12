Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joked that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather should stop their antics and fight him instead.

Following his win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 where he became the first two division champion, McGregor has been spoiling for a big money super fight with Floyd Mayweather.

At first, it seemed like a pipe dream especially as Mayweather is retired, with constant back and forth utterances between the two. However, the undefeated boxer has reciprocated interest and recently said the fight will eventually take place.

"Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen," Mayweather told Sky Sports.

"That's the only fight that will get me back in the ring. He's going to do a job on his side and we are going to do a job on my side and hopefully all the fans in the UK come over and support me."

Despite this, news about the two fighters and their bout will never cease as there are constant new developments. Ibrahimovic – notably a black belt in taekwondo – however, says he is tired of all the drama.

"I'm sick of the drama between Mayweather and McGregor," the 35-year-old told Mundo Deportivo.

"It would be better for both of them to stop their antics and fight against me. Let's see how it goes, but the two will go straight to the hospital!"

Ibrahimovic is not the only footballer to comment on McGregor. Like Ibrahimovic, Arsenal's Olivier Giroud jokingly called out McGregor in a segment on Arsenal's official YouTube channel.

Nice's Mario Balotelli, however, made an Instagram post saying that McGregor wasn't the champion of champions until he faced the Italian's friend, kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan.