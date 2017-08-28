Manchester United are close to announcing Andreas Pereira's transfer after reaching an agreement with Valencia over a season-long loan deal.

The Brazilian midfielder will join the La Liga side on a temporary basis until the end of the current campaign after it became evident that he will not be afforded regular game time at Old Trafford this season.

Manager Jose Mourinho rates the midfielder highly but will be unable to play him on a regular basis owing to the presence of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata ahead of him in the pecking order for a role in United's midfield.

Pereira spent last season on loan with Granada in La Liga and despite the club being relegated, he was one of their standout performers. Mourinho included the Brazilian in his squad for United's pre-season tour of the United States, where he featured in a number of games.

It was initially expected that the Portuguese manager will retain Pereira in the first-team squad for the upcoming season. But the form of the aforementioned midfielders ahead of him in the squad has convinced Mourinho to allow him to leave on a temporary basis to Valencia.

The 21-year-old midfielder was not included in the matchday squad for United's wins against West Ham United, Swansea City and, most recently, Leicester City.

According to The Sun, Valencia have now agreed a deal with the Red Devils to take him to the Mestalla Stadium for the 2017/18 campaign.

The club's general director Mateu Alemany also confirmed the club's interest in Pereira, but was still unsure of completing the deal.

"I don't like to reveal names or discuss operations, but they (Pereira and Guedes) are two players that interest us. There are others. We shall see," Alemany said, as quoted by the Express.

The La Liga outfit, who drew 2-2 against Real Madrid in their second game of the season on Sunday (27 August), will be delighted to have managed to convince United to part with the talented midfielder.