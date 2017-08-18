Anthony Martial has ruled out a possibility of a move away from Manchester United in the summer transfer window after the forward spoke about winning "as many titles as possible", including the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho's side this season.

The France international, who moved to Old Trafford from AS Monaco in 2015, was linked with a transfer away from the Red Devils. The Portuguese tactician was keen on signing Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and the Serie A outfit wanted Martial as part of a swap deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old, with the north London club having seen a bid turned down by the 20-time English champions.

Martial scored his first goal of the Premier League season and also registered his first assist as United went on to defeat West Ham United 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Despite opening his account, he admitted that the players at United have not set specific targets as they look to win the title this term.

"As a squad, we haven't really talked about specific aims for the season too much so far, but the goal is to win as many titles as possible," Martial told United's official website.

"That is what we tried to do last year and it's what we are going to try to do this year. Personally, my main goal is to win titles and medals, of course. I also want to play the most.

"I have always wanted to play since I was young and so now I've got to do my best to win the title. I do set myself targets for appearances and goals but I keep that to myself."

The forward's agent earlier admitted that there was "no reason" for Martial to leave United this summer. In addition to this, Mourinho also ruled out any possibility of the Frenchman leaving the club, either on loan or a permanent transfer.

Martial's comments on his targets for the 2017/18 season should encourage a section of the United fans, who were worried about him leaving the club this summer.