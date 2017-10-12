Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish expects Jose Mourinho to "park the bus" when Manchester United visit Anfield for the Premier League clash against the Reds on 14 October.

When the two arch-rivals last faced each other at the same venue, the tie ended in a disappointing goalless draw. The Merseyside club were the dominating side but failed to break United's defence to find that goal.

"You would always expect Liverpool v Manchester United to be a tight game," Dalglish told the Liverpool Echo.

"Last year, when United came to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho parked the bus. But it wasn't just the one bus, I think it was a couple of double deckers he put there. That's not to give him stick in any way, it was very difficult for Liverpool and (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic nearly got a late winner."

The Anfield favourite expects the 20-time English champions to have a very good defensive setup when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

However, Dalglish has warned Jurgen Klopp's side that Mourinho will "make sure" the pressure is on Liverpool using United's attacking trio of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

"I think United will come and set up quite defensively, but at the same time, they have fantastic frontmen in Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial. I think Jose will try to make sure the pressure is on Liverpool, but the pressure is on everyone when it comes to a game like that," he said.

Lukaku, who moved to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer, has been in fine form for the Red Devils. The Belgium international returned from injury in his national side's 4-0 victory over Cyprus in World Cup qualifier and he even scored the fourth goal after coming off the bench.