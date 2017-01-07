Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed Antoine Griezmann after the striker's rise at Atletico Madrid and France national. His form for both club and country has seen him compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Best Fifa Men's Player Award on January 9.

Griezmann left Real Sociedad and made a switch to the Spanish capital club in the summer of 2014. He had a difficult start under Diego Simeone at Atletico, where he struggled to break into the starting lineup.

However, the France international fought hard and has established as a key player for the La Liga outfit. Griezmann scored 32 goals in all competitions last season and helped his side reach the Champions League final, which they lost to neighbours Real Madrid.

He also helped France make it to the final of the European championship, which they lost to Portugal in the final. Griezmann was the tournament's top scorer with six goals. Pogba, who rejoined United on a world-record fee last summer is delighted with his compatriot's meteoric rise over the years.

"I'm very proud of him. I know what he's been through. When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn't playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn't playing," Pogba told the Fifa's official website.

"After that he kept working hard, and now he's one of the three nominees for The Best award. I'm very happy for him, especially to see a French player doing so well. You can see the French players are going back to the basics, like our predecessors.

According to The Sun, the La Liga star is the priority target for Jose Mourinho and they have already discussed personal terms with the player's representative, which could see him earn £220,000-a-week ($270490 per week) if he decides to join United.

Griezmann has already scored 10 goals in all competitions and is continued to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.