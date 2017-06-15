Phil Jones insists he is ready to fight for his place at Manchester United following the arrival of Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m ($40m).

Lindelof, 22, became Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer transfer window after he agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and completed a medical on 14 June (Wednesday).

His arrival has sparked speculation that one of Jones or Chris Smalling will be allowed to leave the club, but the former said he was unfazed by the prospect of increased competition for first-team spots.

"We're Manchester United, we're going to attract the best players and the biggest players," Jones was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It would be a strange summer if we weren't signing players like that. Competition is always good.

"I've spoken to the manager (Jose Mourinho). He just asks how you're feeling, how you're doing – just a normal conversation between player and manager.

"He's a good man-manager, he's like that with all the players."

Lindelof won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica after joining the Lisbon club from Vasteras in 2012. He was a member of the Sweden U-21 side that won the Uefa European U-21 Championship in 2015.

The 22-year-old made 32 league appearances in Benfica's title-winning 2016/17 season, scoring one goal.

"Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United," Mourinho told United's official website.

"Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer.

"I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us."

Lindelof said: "I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United. I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there. But I'm looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho."