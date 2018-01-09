Manchester United's plans to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer have suffered a setback with Barcelona said to be keen on signing the Frenchman despite completing a club-record £145m ($196m, €164m) deal for Philippe Coutinho on 6 January.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward last summer, but failed to complete a move after Griezmann decided to remain in Spain as his current employers' transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Apart from his decision to stay, the France international also signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2022. But the player's release clause continues to be the same at €100m (£89m), which is a bargain for interested clubs especially in a market that saw Neymar move for £198m and Coutinho for £145m.

United are expected to renew their interest again in the summer, but according to ESPN, Barcelona's desire to sign Griezmann could scupper their chances. The former Real Sociedad attacker is said to prefer to remain in Spain and the forward and his family are sceptical about swapping Madrid for Manchester.

The Catalan giants have made their interest in signing Griezmann known in recent months after a club director hinted that they had made contact with the player about a potential move to the Camp Nou. Barcelona were reported to Fifa by Atletico over alleged illegal approach, but there has been no action taken yet.

The report claims that the current La Liga leaders are not willing to back down despite Coutinho's arrival and will monitor the Frenchman's situation. Griezmann is not expected to leave during the ongoing January transfer window after the club's CEO revealed that his current release clause is €200m, but will revert to €100m in the summer.

Mourinho is said to be keen on signing up to four players in the summer, and is reported to have suggested one of them will "cost a lot". Apart from Griezmann, the 20-time English champions have also been linked with moves for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.