One of the largest shopping centres in Manchester has reopened after being evacuated.

The Arndale, which contains hundreds of shops, would have already been on high alert following the deadly blast that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena last night ( 22 May).

In 1996 a massive IRA bomb went off at the shopping centre injuring more than 200 people though no-one was killed.

According to the Manchester Evening news, the Arndale evacuation is unconnected to the Manchester terror attack.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the terror attack and there are reports of other arrests.

At around 10.30pm last night, a suicide bomber detonated a device that killed the 22 and injured dozens of others as they exited the Ariana Grande pop concert.

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the attacker was known to security services.