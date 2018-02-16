Police have launched manhunt after a 13-year-old girl was dragged into woodland and sexually assaulted in Bannockburn.

The girl was walking through Ladywell Park at around 7pm on 10 February when she was attacked from behind.

The suspect then pulled her into a wooded area and assaulted her during the "terrifying ordeal".

Police have now launched an appeal to help the man who attacked the girl. The suspect is described as a well-spoken male, skinny build, around 5ft 4in tall.

He was wearing black clothing, gloves and a hooded top with the hood up and old-looking training shoes.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Boyd of Stirling Public Protection Unit said: "This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to provide her with all the necessary support and assistance she requires while we progress this investigation.

"I am extremely eager to speak to anyone who has information that can assist us in tracing this suspect.

"This is an area that is popular with groups of young people and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Ladywell Park to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 1065 of 15 February.