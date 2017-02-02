Netflix has plenty of original content dropping this year, including new seasons for House Of Cards and Orange Is The New Black, movies such as The Discovery and Marvel shows Iron Fist and The Defenders. But that's not all the streaming service has to offer viewers in 2017. It's also set to become home to upcoming comedy series Maniac starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Ahead of it reaching the platform, IBTimes UK rounds up all that we know about the intriguing small screen title which is almost guaranteed to be a hit...

What's it about?

Written by Patrick Somerville and based on the 2014 Norwegian series of the same name, Maniac centres on an institutionalised psychiatric patient, who conjures up a fantasy world in order to get through each day. It is assumed that The Wolf Of Wall Street actor Hill will be taking on the lead role, whereas La La Land star Stone's involvement is being kept relatively under wraps.

How many episodes will there be?

10.

It will be directed by Cary Fukunaga

Fukunaga will reportedly helm all episodes of the dark comedy. The 39-year-old is arguably best known for his work on feature-length outings Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre and Beasts Of No Nation.

The filmmaker is certainly no stranger to television though, having directed every episode of HBO crime series True Detective starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey back in 2014. He even won a Primetime Emmy for his work on the show.

Production will begin this summer

The Paramount TV/Anonymous Content show will begin principal photography on 15 August in New York City and is expected to wrap around Thanksgiving. Considering that the series is slated to reach the streaming platform sometime in 2017, it's likely then that it will land around the Christmas period.

The show will mark Stone and Hill's second time working together

Fans of both Stone and Hill are particularly excited to see the pair together as Maniac marks a reunion of sorts. Back in 2007, the twosome appeared in teen comedy film Superbad, alongside Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Michael Cera. The film went on to become a cult hit within the genre and fans are looking forward to getting some of that magic back in the duo's new show.

