Manny Pacquiao has been urged to end a boxing career spanning three decades after suffering a shock defeat to Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane. The Filipino legend dominated the latter stages of the bout but relinquished his WBO welterweight title after the judges scored unanimously in favour of home favourite Horn.

The 11-time world champion landed nearly twice as many punches as Horn during a 12-round masterclass, leaving the Australian bloodied and bruised by the end. The fight was almost stopped in the ninth amid a Pacquiao onslaught while the referee was forced to encourage Horn to fight back.

But the judges saw the fight differently and scored it 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of the 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who is now undefeated in 18 career fights. Pacquiao does have the option of a rematch as he continue to eye a second fight with long-term rival Floyd Mayweather Jr but Roach – who has worked with the Philippines Senator since 2001 – says he will tell him to retire.

"I'm going to talk to Manny about maybe calling it a day," he said. "Maybe this is it." Pacquiao spoke openly about a second bout with Horn as he seeks to extend the twilight of his career, however a fourth loss in nine bouts may see him hang up his gloves. Prior to the defeat to Horn Pacquiao has reignited hope of facing Mayweather for a second time should the unbeaten American be open to a fight after he faces Conor McGregor in August.

Pacquiao remains unconvinced by the points victory Mayweather claimed when the pair fought in May 2015, with 'Money' winning by a unanimous decision. "If there's a chance, why not? I'm willing," he said before losing to Horn.

Should Pacquiao indeed hang up his gloves it will bring an end to one of the most stellar boxing careers of the modern era. A veteran of 68 fights, Pacquiao has claimed 59 wins and become a five-weight lineal world champion. For many years he was regarded as the pound-for-pound number one fighter on the planet and enjoyed several vintage wins against Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto during his prime years.

Not until 2012, soon after the start of his political career, did Pacquiao's decline begin, with losses to Timothy Bradley and Juan Manuel Marquez. He did eventually face Mayweather after constant verbal sparing, but many years after his peak and with few challenges remaining his future in the sport appears uncertain.