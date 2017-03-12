Spanish police in Marbella have taken down a prostitution ring after it attempted to sell a 16-year-old's virginity for €5,000 (£4,390).

Police in the southern Andalusia region became aware of the "high-class sex" ring after an anonymous citizen reported the crime.

According to the informant's statement, the girl in question was advertised as an 18-year-old, but appeared much younger, the police statement said.

Police said they investigated local adverts offering sexual services until they narrowed their search to a sex ring operating in Marbella and neighbouring Estepona.

After their headquarters were narrowed down, a raid was conducted and police said a "wealth of computer material" was seized.

Following investigations, police discovered a whole network of telephone operators who were in charge of managing appointments with customers as well as specialist taxi drivers who moved women between the hotels and homes of clients.

Seven men were arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with prostitution, sexual exploitation and corruption of minors offences. The 16-year-old girl was released.

The operation was conducted under Spanish national police's Campaign Against Trafficking in Human Beings for Sexual Exploitation, launched in 2013.

Spain has no laws banning prostitution, but brothels and pimping are illegal.