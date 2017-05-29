Barcelona no.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen has committed his long-term future to the Nou Camp by signing a new deal until the summer of 2022. Manchester City have been linked with the Germany international since last year but the news of his new deal comes amid reports claiming that Pep Guardiola's side are set to sign Ederson Moraes from Benfica instead.

Ter Stegen, 25, joined Barcelona from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2014 to fill the void left by the departure of Victor Valdes.

However, he was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City during the last summer transfer window after admitting publicly his frustration over Luis Enrique's rotation between him and Claudio Bravo during his first two seasons at the club.

Barcelona decided to end the debate by selling 34-year-old Bravo to City as Ter Stegen had a bigger future ahead.

The German international consequently become into the indisputable no.1 at Barcelona during the 2016-2017 campaign, with summer signing Jasper Cillessen playing only in the Copa del Rey.

But the Daily Mail reported in March that Guardiola had not given up completely on getting Ter Stegen following Bravo's poor debut campaign at City. The report added that the Premier League giants were ready to go back with a £30m ($38.6m) offer in the coming summer transfer window - planning to fund part of the move with the sale of Joe Hart.

In April Ter Stegen failed to diminish those reports, claiming that he was happy at Barcelona, but adding that "you never know what happens in the future."

However, the German international has now ended that speculation after putting pen to paper on a new deal, with Barcelona setting his release clause at a stunning €180m (£156.8m, $201.4m) in order to ward off potential suitors.

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with the player Marc-André ter Stegen to extend and improve his contract until 30 June 2022. His buy out clause now stands at 180 million euros. His new contract will be signed on Tuesday 30 May at 1.30pm CET at the Club Offices," the club have confirmed.

"Marc-André ter Stegen has won nine trophies with Barça in three seasons, playing a key role in recent seasons in the team's successes. Since coming to the Club he has won two league titles, three Copas del Rey, one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one Spanish Super Cup and one European Super Cup."

Recent reports in Spain had already claimed that Ter Stegen was set to sign a new deal and it would appear the news is not a big surprise for Guardiola.

BBC Sport are among the publications claiming that City have already found another goalkeeper in Ederson Moraes, with the club close to securing his services from Benfica in a £33m deal.