Marcelo has added fuel to the speculation linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid after claiming that he expects to see the former Barcelona star playing at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

Neymar only moved to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window after the Ligue 1 millionaires triggered his €222m [£196m, $272m] release clause at Barcelona to make him the most expensive player of all time.

The Brazilian forward has since scored 28 goals in 27 appearances for Unai Emery's side but his future at the club has still come under some question amid reports [The Sun] claiming that he is not happy with his life in France.

Earlier in the season, Real president Florentino Perez suggested that Los Blancos would welcome the Brazilian with open arms after claiming that the former Barca star would have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or with the Champions League holders than at PSG.

"Being at Madrid would make it easier [for Neymar] to win the Ballon d'Or. Madrid is a club that gives big players what they need. That's what I think. I don't know how many Ballon d'Or winners PSG have had. I think very few because at PSG are a club which has grown a lot recently but all clubs have the right to want Ballon d'Or winners in their squad," Perez told Cadena Ser after revealing Real missed out on signing him from Santos before the player decided to move to the Nou Camp in 2013

"We will see. Everyone knew that I wanted to sign him at some point [before he joined Barcelona from Santos]. Football is like that. Sometimes you can do some things and sometimes you can't. But we are happy with Cristiano Ronaldo. I think that he is the heir to Alfredo Di Stefano, it's an honour to count on a player as good as him."

And Marcelo has now supported those claims after adding that he believes that Neymar willplay for Real at some point in his career.

"He [Neymar] would fit [at Real Madrid]. He is a great player. In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club and I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day," Marcelo told Esporte Interativo ahead of Real's trip to PSG for the first leg of Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (14 February).

Mundo Deportivo claim that Perez wants Neymar to be the long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo amid reports in Spain claiming that the 33-year-old forward is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Last month, AS reported that the Ballon d'Or wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and return to Manchester United after "feeling betrayed" by Perez over a broken promise of a pay rise.

However, pressed about that, Marcelo added: "I don't think [Cristiano is unhappy]. If he was unhappy then he wouldn't be here. He does everything to help the team. He's a mature guy, who has a big role at the club. Everybody knows what he is capable of doing, just look at his history with the club. I don't think he can be dissatisfied."