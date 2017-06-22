Former Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert insists the club will not allow Marco Verratti to join Barcelona this summer, despite his desire to complete a move to the Nou Camp.

Verratti, 24, remains heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants amid suggestions in the Spanish press that new manager Ernesto Valverde has identified the Italy international as the man to breathe new life into his midfield.

AS are among the publications that report he, along with Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, is the key target of a €150m summer spending spree, with €80m of that set aside for the PSG maestro.

While he did not name names, Barcelona's technical secretary confirmed the clubs plans to push ahead with "big-name signings" on Wednesday (21 June).

Their efforts to bring Verratti to the Nou Camp are being met with firm resistance by PSG, despite the player's wish to make the move.

Kluivert, who left his role as PSG's director of football just under two weeks ago, told La Sexta: "I know the PSG president very well and I also know that Verratti wants to go to Barcelona, but PSG will not let him leave. He renewed his contract last year and it will be very difficult [for Barcelona to sign him]."

Asked if an offer of €80m might force PSG's hand, Kluivert added: "Verratti is worth more than that. I think he is worth more than €100m."

Asked whether the prospect of Verratti becoming unhappy with the club's decision could have an effect on the proposed move, he added: "If a player is not happy, at the end of the day it is PSG that decide."

Barcelona's only piece of business this summer to date has been the permanent signing of Fluminense defender Marlon Santos, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with the club last season.