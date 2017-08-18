Marcos Llorente is said to be considering his future at Real Madrid following Mateo Kovacic's impressive start to the 2017-2018 season. Sevilla have been linked with the Spain Under-21 star in recent weeks but AS claims that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have also made enquiries over his availability.

The 22-year-old holding midfielder joined the Real Madrid academy as a kid in 2008, following in the footsteps of other members of his family. He is the son of Paco Llorente, grandson of Ramón Moreno Grosso and the great-nephew of Los Blancos legend Paco Gento - who won six European Cups at the Santiago Bernabeu during his spell at the club from 1953 to 1971.

Llorente progressed through Real Madrid's various youth ranks, earning his first-team debut in October 2015 during a La Liga victory over Levante.

Zinedine Zidane decided to send him on loan to Alaves last summer in order to give him some experience in the top flight. The Real Madrid starlet took the opportunity with both hands, proving to be into one of the sensations of the 2016-2017 season, helping newly-promoted Alaves record an impressive ninth-place finish in La Liga while also reaching also the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Llorente was also a crucial member of Albert Celades' lineup during the recent Under-21 European Championship, shaping the midfield alongside Saul Niguez and Real Madrid summer signing Dani Ceballos as Spain finished as runners-up to Germany.

The midfielder returned to Zidane's side earlier in the summer, hoping to serve as back-up for first-choice midfielder Casemiro. It was said that Real Madrid could even consider parting ways with Kovacic to make space for Llorente amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the Croatia international.

However, Llorente was left out of Zidane's squad for the Uefa Super Cup victory over Manchester United and also failed to make the bench in the two recent Spanish Super Cup encounters with Barcelona.

Kovacic, instead, has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, starring in the double victory over Barcelona, replacing Luka Modric at the Nou Camp and covering for Casemiro in the second-leg played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

AS claims that Llorente is considering leaving Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window in order to secure more regular playing time somewhere else.

Sevilla are interested in taking advantage of the situation to lure him to the Sanchez Pizjuan but AS claims that they could face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsene Wenger has signed Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette this summer but the Arsenal boss is yet to make any additions to bolster the middle of the park.

Real Madrid could also consider loaning out Llorente for one more season or even selling him with a buy-back option as they did in the past with the likes of Alvaro Morata or Casemiro himself.