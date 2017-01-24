Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash against Hull City on Thursday (26 January) with Marcos Rojo returning to training after missing their draw against Stoke City on Saturday (21 January) through illness.

Jose Mourinho brought in Chris Smalling to partner Phil Jones at the heart of the defence but will have the services of the Argentine defender for the upcoming games. The Portuguese manager is likely to rotate his squad as they play three games in the next seven days in three different competitions.

A trip to the KC Stadium is up first in the League cup, before they take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, and then welcome Hull back to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Mourinho will need to utilise his squad depth for the upcoming games and could opt to rest Marcos Rojo or Phil Jones in one of the upcoming cup clashes.

Smalling was making his first start since October owing to the strong partnership formed between Rojo and Jones. The duo have played every game except the one against Middlesbrough and the recent draw against Stoke since the start of November, and established themselves as Mourinho's first choice.

Luke Shaw, meanwhile, was also pictured training with the first-team squad ahead of their busy schedule of fixtures, and is in line for a recall to the match day squad. The defender has not played since the end of October when he was diagnosed with a groin injury.

The England international had returned to training ahead of United's clash against Liverpool, but Mourinho admitted that his lack of fitness and readiness to play has seen him drop down in the pecking order behind Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Rojo for a place at left-back. However with a clutch of fixtures coming their way, the former Chelsea boss will need all his players to play a role.